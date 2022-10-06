Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returning to Cedar Falls for UNI's Homecoming

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Super Bowl MVP and all-pro quarterback Kurt Warner, along with his wife Brenda, will be the guests of honor on Saturday for the University of Northern Iowa's Homecoming.
Panther head coach Mark Farley says warner will address the UNI football team team before Saturday's game. Warner has the ultimate underdog story, and Farley believes Warner's message will impact the team.
Speaking on Warner's story and impact, Farley told KWWL, "I think it represents what perseverance is and I think perseverance represents the UNI football program."
Saturday's Homecoming game against Illinois State kicks of at 4:00 p.m.