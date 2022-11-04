Grundy Center shuts down East Buchanan to return to Dome

GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) -- Grundy Center shut out East Buchanan in the second half as the No. 2 Spartans won 20-6 to reach the class A semis in the UNI-Dome for the fourth straight season.
Grundy Center was gifted a short field on their opening drive when the Bucs were smothered on a failed punt attempt. That led to a quick score on an 18 yard strike from Collin Gordon to Ben Wegmann for a 6-0 lead.
East Buchanan responded in the second quarter. After a fourth down pass interference call moved them in to the red zone, quarterback Trystin Russell found Ryland Cornell for a five-yard touchdown on fourth and goal to briefly tie the game 6-6.
Grundy Center, however, countered on their following drive as Gordon capped it with on a four-yard quarterback draw to regain a 13-6 lead at half.
Justin Knaack's two-yard dive led to a 20-6 lead on the opening drive of the second half. The Spartans' ground game managed to grind away much of the clock the rest of the way while the Buccaneers offense failed to find a foothold in the final 24 minutes.