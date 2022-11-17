Grundy Center dominates West Hancock to win elusive state title

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The fourth time was the charm. Second-ranked Grundy Center rolled over No. 1 West Hancock 27-0 to snap a run of three-straight runner-up finishes and capture the class A state championship, their first since 1988.
The Spartans' defense held West Hancock's powerful rushing attach to just 65 total yards in the win.
Offensively, junior quarterback Colin Gordon found classmate Tate Jirovsky on a pair of first half scoring strikes of nine and 26 yards for a 17-0 lead at the half. Gordon also played a role in the game's only turnover when he batted a Mitchell Smith pass into the air before it was intercepted by teammate Patrick Brown.
Gordon, who finished the game with 110 rushing yards, dove in on a one-yard sneak for a late score that put the game on ice. Running back Justin Knaack also hit triple digits with 100 yards in the title game.
Colin: “When we won the game I started crying tears of joy," said Gordon, "It was an incredible feeling for the hours of hard work and the great community around us.”
“We've come up short here three times in a row. To win this one it's incredibly surreal," added head coach Travis Zajac, "I'm fighting really hard to keep my emotions in because I'm so proud of our kids and the end is hard no matter how it goes. To be able to play your last game and win it, there's only one team in class A that can say that.”