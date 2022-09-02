 Skip to main content
Grundy Center defeats Dike-New Hartford 17-14

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL)- The Grundy Center Spartans used a late comeback to hold off Dike-New Hartford 17-14 in a clash of powers Friday night.

The Spartans scored first as QB Colin Gordon's 24-yard TD pass to Tiernan Vokes opened the scoring.

With less than a minute to go in the 1st half, a gaffe on special teams put the Wolverines inside the 20 yard line with a chance to even the game.

QB Benton Bixby found Jace Hall in the end zone for a 4-yard TD pass as the clock ran out, sending the two teams to halftime tied 7-7.

After a blocked punt in the 3rd Quarter, Dike-New Hartford surged ahead with a Gus Varney rushing TD.

But the Spartans found a way to pull out the win, with 10 straight points to close the game.

