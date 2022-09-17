Gladbrook-Reinbeck tops Tripoli in high-scoring thriller

GLADBROOK (KWWL) -- Isaac Clark ran for two scores and threw for four more as Gladbrook-Reinbeck out-lasted Tripoli in an offensive shoot-out 54-48. Junior Luke Riffey amassed 159 receiving yards and one score in the win.
The performance countered a massive night by Tripoli's Rowan Carlson. The class 1A 100 meter state champion ran wild on Friday night, rushing for six touchdowns and throwing for another in an effort that came up just short.
Carlson's fifth touchdown of the night, a 27-yard run late in the third quarter, vaulted the Panthers in to a 42-36 lead, erasing a 14-point deficit from early on.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck responded in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns by junior Austin Vaverka, while Logan Giesking's late interception ended Tripoli's late comeback hopes.