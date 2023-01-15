Furious finish pushes UNI to 73-68 win at Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KWWL) -- UNI finished on an 8-0 to overcome a late four-point deficit and top Evansville 73-68.
With the Panthers trailing 68-64 with under two minutes remaining, Grace Bofelli scored on the inside to cut the deficit in half. Following a Purple Aces turnover, Kayba Laube hit from the arc just 27 seconnds later to regain a 69, 68 lead, while Maya McDermott added a field goal and free throw in the final minute to secure the win.
Bofelli led UNI (10-5, 5-1 MVC) with 17 points in the win. Emerson Green added 13, while McDermott tallied 12.
The win kept the Panthers tied with Illinois State on top of the Missouri Valley standings.