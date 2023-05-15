Fuentes, White combine for 7 in North Fayette Valley's substate win over GHV; Postville tops Clayton Ridge

ELGIN (KWWL) -- Andre Fuentes and Kaleb White combined for seven goals as North Fayette Valley routed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8-0 to open the class 1A soccer substate quarterfinals.
White and Fuentes each scored a pair in the first half to give the Tigershawks a 4-0 lead at the midway point. Fuentes tacked on two more in the second half, while White and Brody Schupbach nabbed the other two in the convincing win that sends No. 8 NFV to face top-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck next Monday.
--
Postville moved on to the substate semifinal round with a 3-0 win over Clayton Ridge in the nightcap in Elgin. The Pirates travel to Denver in the second round.