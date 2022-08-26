Waterloo West beats Waterloo East 21-14

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Waterloo West Wahawks continued their domination of the Waterloo East Trojans on Friday night. The Wahawks won their tenth game in a row in the series dating back to 2012.
It was military appreciation night at the Memorial Stadium. Before the game, the teams honored graduates of the schools who served in the armed forces.
Waterloo East, under new head coach Decarlos Anderson got off to a slow start.
Both Waterloo East quarterback Landon Sewell and Waterloo West quarterback Alex Willis rushed for touchdowns.
The Wahawks won 21-14 to win the Travel's Trophy for the 10th year in a row.