WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Columbus won its 3rd straight home game 55-0 over winless Postville. The Sailors improve to 4-3 with one game remaining in the regular season.
Waterloo Columbus rolls by Postville 55-0
- Rick Coleman
-
- Updated
- 0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today