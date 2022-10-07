 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Turkey Valley beats Tripoli 42-36 in overtime

  Updated
  • 0

TRIPOLI, Iowa (KWWL) -- Turkey Valley beats Tripoli 42-36 in an overtime thriller. The Trojans improve to 6-1 while the Panthers falls to 5-2.

