Turkey Valley beats Tripoli 42-36 in overtime

TRIPOLI, Iowa (KWWL) -- Turkey Valley beats Tripoli 42-36 in an overtime thriller. The Trojans improve to 6-1 while the Panthers falls to 5-2.
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
