 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sumner-Fredericksburg hand Denver its first loss 12-7

  • Updated
  • 0

SUMNER (KWWL)-- Sumner-Fredericksburg scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat Denver 12-7.  Both teams are now 2-1.

Tags

Recommended for you