Strong 2nd Half Propels W-SR 35-14

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waverly-Shell Rock stayed unbeaten with a 35-7 win over Western Dubuque Friday night. The Go-Hawks used a stout defense and a strong running game to turn the tide in the 2nd half after a 7-7 stalemate at halftime.
The Go-Hawks opened the scoring when Asa Newsom's 67-yard TD run staked W-SR to a 7-0 lead with 7:50 left in the 1st Quarter. The Bobcats kept pace in the first half, thanks to some trick plays and a strong passing game. A halfback pass from Caleb Klein to Brett Harris was the biggest play of an 88-yard drive in the 2nd quarter.
The Bobcats tied the score when Harris found Klein in the endzone for a TD pass. McCrae Hagarty broke the deadlock early in the 3rd quarter with a 29-yard TD run and the Go-Hawks never looked back.