Sixth ranked Cedar Falls escapes with 10-7 win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls extended its winning streak to four games on Friday night with a 10-7 win over Bettendorf.
The Tigers entered the night riding a three-game winning streak, which features a big win over the fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougar. Bettendorf came in with a 2 and 5 record, but it is deceiving. The Bulldogs have been competitive in most of their games and beat Iowa City West last week.
The Cedar Falls defense stood firm in the game, but the offense could not find the endzone. The Tiger offense stalled on two trips to the red zone in the first half, resulting in a field goal and turnover on downs.
The lone touchdown came on a 68-yard punt return from Senior Derek Woods.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Cedar Falls quarterback Tate Hermansen went down with an injury and left the game.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the second half but could not catch the Tigers.
The Tigers will try and win their fifth straight when they go on the road to take on Dubuque Senior next Friday. Bettendorf will take on Davenport North.