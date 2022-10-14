 Skip to main content
Sixth ranked Aplington-Parkersburg beats East Marshall 50-0

  Updated
PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Sixth ranked Aplington-Parkersburg crushed East Marshall 50-0.  The Falcons finish the season 7-1 and moves on the 1A State Football Playoffs.

