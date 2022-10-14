Sixth ranked Aplington-Parkersburg beats East Marshall 50-0

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Sixth ranked Aplington-Parkersburg crushed East Marshall 50-0. The Falcons finish the season 7-1 and moves on the 1A State Football Playoffs.
