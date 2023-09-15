Second half sprint sends Don Bosco past Kee, 68-34

GILBERTVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- It was an excellent matchup in 8-player Friday night, as the Kee Hawks hit the road to take on the Don Bosco Dons.
Kee came into town with an unbeaten record, rolling past their first three opponents by an average score of 63-23.
Don Bosco is a perennial power in 8-man football. They fell to Gladbrook-Reinbeck in week one, but they've bounced back since, defeating Central Elkader, 70-6, and Riceville, 42-6.
The Dons had the ball on their first possession. Ty Christensen took the handoff, found some room, and took it all the way. It was a 69 yard touchdown run as the Dons start fast, taking a 7-0 lead.
After a defensive stop, the Dons got it back. Quarterback Kaiden Knaack kept it himself, running into white jerseys, but bouncing off, finding some room, and setting up first and goal. From there, Knaack went straight up the gut, giving the Dons a 14-0 lead.
A little while later, it was rinse and repeat for the Dons. Knaack keeps it himself up the middle, giving the Dons a commanding 20-0 lead heading to the second quarter.
Down 20-0 on the road against a top tier opponent, Kee could've given up, but they refused. On 4th down, Dalton Mudderman connected with offensive lineman Karsen Strong for a touchdown, getting Kee on the board, trailing 20-6.
After a stop, Mudderman scrambled around the pocket, staying alive and buying time, before finding Andrew Kolsrud in the back of the end zone, getting the Hawks within a score, 20-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Dons would reclaim the momentum. Knaack took it all the way to the 35, starting the drive in Kee territory. They would take advantage of the good field position, as Kyler Knaack took the sweep and found the pylon, giving Don Bosco a 28-14 lead.
Kee would not go away. On their first play of the ensuing possession, Mudderman found Jackson Schulte, and he took it all the way for a 65 yard score, getting the Hawks within a score, 28-22, going into halftime.
Don Bosco would prove to be too much in the second half, pulling away for a dominant 68-34 victory. The Dons improve to 3-1 with the win, and they continue to impress after dropping a tough game in week one.
The Dons will be back on the road next week, heading to Maynard to take on the West Central Blue Devils. Kee will be back at home, hosting Riceville.