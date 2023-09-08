Osage secures the comeback, drops Dike-New Hartford, 15-14

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford hosted Osage in a matchup of two 1-1 teams that could easily be undefeated.
Osage dropped its season opener against Class A 5th-ranked St. Ansgar, 25-24, before bouncing back for a 45-0 win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Dike-New Hartford fell to top-ranked Grundy Center in week one, 7-6. They bounced back for a hard fought win, 9-7, at West Branch last Friday.
First possession, the Wolverines are moving when Colin Meester connects with Micah Walston, keeping the drive going and giving the students something to get excited about.
However, the Green Devils defense stepped up. Ledger Nehls got into the backfield and dropped Meester, halting the Wolverines drive and forcing a punt.
What an interesting punt it was. The Wolverines made a tackle near the end zone, hoping for a safety. They didn't get that, but they did force another punt soon after.
Carson Costello showed off the moves for Dike-New Hartford, returning it all the way down to the 35 yard line.
Facing 4th down, the Wolverines decide to go for it, and Costello steps up again, moving the chains and keeping the drive alive.
Again facing 4th down, this time the Wolverines came up short. It was Tucker Stangel making the stop, forcing the turnover on downs.
Osage would start to get the ball moving. Max Knudsen dropped back and found Quinn Street for a nice gain, getting close to midfield.
But this drive would stall, and the Wolverines would get moving. Noah Borcherding punches it in, finally getting the Wolverines on the board, taking a 7-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter.
Dike-New Hartford kept the ground game going. This time it was Micah Walston running past defenders and punching it into the end zone to take a 14-0 lead shortly before halftime.
Osage would try to get things going before the break, but it was Carson Costello jumping the route and picking off the pass, sending the Wolverines to half with a 14-0 lead.
However, this lead would not hold for Dike-New Hartford. The Green Devils came back in the second half and snuck out of Dike with a 15-14 victory, moving to 2-1 on the season.
Both teams will be on the road next week. Dike-New Hartford will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg, while Osage will hit the road to take on New Hampton.