MFL MarMac defeats Sumner-Fredericksburg 19-6

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) - It was a chilly night in Sumner as the Bulldogs and the Cougars looked to keep themselves in prime position on top the district standings.
MFL looking solid on their opening drive Wyatt Powell breaking out into the open and nothing's going to stop him but the goal line. Powell goes 46 yards for the touchdown, seven to nothing Bulldogs in the opening quarter.
And in the second it's another big run, this time it's Carver Blietz-Bentien and he's got a ton of room, Blietz-Bentien goes 54 yards, Bulldogs rolling up 13 to nothing
But that's when the Cougars strike back, Davis Van Sickle back to pass goes up top to Brayden Laabs with not the prettiest pass, but it's 23 yards in the Bulldog territory.
And this one looked a lot better, Van Sickle to Noah Henderson that's a dart for a 13 yard touchdown as Sumner-Fredericksburg pulls back within seven at the halftime break
In the 2nd half, Sumner-Fredericksburg looking to tie this thing up on third and long, but the pitch pass is picked off by Austin Schlee.
But they don't do anything with it either. In fact the Cougars strip it from Powell on the very next play and no scores from anybody in the third.
That changed in the fourth, Powell from the 49 shakes off tackles the line of scrimmage and looks like he's going to go, but gets taken down 5 yards short of the goal line.
But it didn't matter, two plays later, there's Blietz-Bentien, and he plows over a defender on his way to the end zone that put it out of reach as MFL MarMac picks up a big win 19-6.