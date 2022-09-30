Mason City spoils East homecoming 52-14

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo East hosted Mason City at Memorial Stadium Friday night. Trojans are seeking their first win of the year while Riverhawks are 3-2. Mason City beat East 35-6 last year.
East High looking for an upset on homecoming night and the Trojans were fighting. East High's Ahdan Muhummad rips off a nice 25 yard run in the first quarter.
Later, Mason City is driving, but Kale Hobart's pass to the end zone is picked off by East Sophomore Jah'khi Parker making a nice return for the Trojans.
2nd quarter, East is on the move as Sophomore Davverrion Clark with a huge run going 50 yards until he is dragged down inside the 15 yard line.
It was not enough for East however. Mason City wins 52-14 in the 4th quarter.