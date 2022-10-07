CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Undefeated Davenport West paid a visit to Kingston Stadium to take on 5 & 1 Kennedy who were coming off a tough road loss to Cedar Falls. The Cougars would jump out to a first half 23-0 lead with double QB play from Vincenzo Giaforte & Dominic Mann to go on to win by the final of 44-0. The Cougars improved to 6 & 1 and will have a tough road test to Johnston in week 8.
Kennedy dominates Davenport West 44-0
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
