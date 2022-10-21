Independence wins ninth straight game of season with win Center Point-Urbana

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Independence Mustangs continued their streak as one of the hottest teams in Class 3A on Friday night. The Mustangs have now won nine straight since a season opening loss to Assumption. Center Point-Urbana came into the night with a 4-4 record, and the Stormin' Pointers needed a win to solidify their postseason resume.
On the opening drive, Trey Weber broke free for a 19-yard run, bringing the ball to midfield. He had 99 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in the game.
Sophomore Brady Kurt was the favorite target for Mitchell Johnson. Kurt caught five passes for 102 yards and a score. Johnson was 9-17 for 140 yards in the air. He did throw one interception when Blayza Havel wrestled the ball away from Keelan Hoover on a deep throw down the field.
Johnson also had a big night on the ground. He ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.
Cole Werner was a workhorse for the Stormin' Pointers, rushing for 192 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
In the end, the Mustang offense was too much for Center Point-Urbana to handle. The Mustangs rolled to their ninth straight win 38-13.