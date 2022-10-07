Independence Mustangs light up Charles City Comets 53-7

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- The sixth-ranked Independence Mustangs came into Friday night on a tear as winners of six straight since losing its season opener to Davenport Assumption. They took on Charles City, who entered the night in search of their first win.
Before the game, Independence High School dedicated an entry plaza to Leinbaugh Field. It honors fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith and Coach Lyle Leinbaugh.
Sergeant Smith, killed in a 2021 standoff in Grundy Center, is from Independence and had a mustang statue donated in his honor. Coach Leinbaugh, who the field is named after, was a long-time PE teacher and football coach at Independence. The plaza includes a memorial section for both Sgt. Smith and Leinbaugh.
Sgt. Smith's wife, Kathy, and his mom and stepdad were on hand on Friday night. They were joined by Troopers from the District 10 Oelwein post, where Sgt. Smith was based.
It was a chilly night, but the Mustangs were hot all night. Keelan Hoover took the opening kickoff into Comet territory, and that set up an early score.
Trey Weber took the handoff from Mitchell Johnson and fought his way into the endzone to put the Mustangs up 7-0. The Mustang student section was all bundled up, but they had plenty to cheer about to keep them warm.
Mitch Johnson rushed for a one-yard touchdown on the Mustangs' second drive. On the next Independence possession, as Johnson scrambled to extend the play, Ethan Peterson punched the ball out of his hands. Talan Weber and Kaden Blunt emerged from underneath a pile of bodies with the ball.
The Comets took over, but their drive did not last long. Josiah Cunnings coughed up the ball, and Koby Sebetka fell on top of it to recover it from the Mustangs.
On the ensuing Mustang drive, Trey Weber scored his second touchdown of the night.
Comets quarterback Jordan Foster did complete a few passes on the night, including one to the Mustangs' Mitchell Johnson. Johnson picked him off. He took advantage of the turnover and found Brady Kurt in the endzone for a touchdown.
Johnson had three first-half touchdowns, one in the air and two on the ground. The Mustangs went on to trounce the Comets 53-7 for their seventh win in a row.
We will see if they can keep the momentum going next week when they visit West Delaware. Charles City is at home against South Tama.