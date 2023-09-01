Independence defeats Crestwood 39-13

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- In Independence Friday night, Class 3A's eighth-ranked Mustangs hosted Crestwood.
Last week, eighth-ranked Independence proved it was worthy of its ranking with an impressive 50-22 win at North Fayette Valley.
Crestwood fell hard 35-0 to 1A's second-ranked MFL Mar Mac. The two rivals met on the gridiron for the first time since 2015.
Crestwood went three and out on their first drive, but Brady Kurt blocked Brock Voyna's punt. It set the Mustangs up nicely at the Cadet 15-yard line. A few plays later, Trey Weber punched it in from one yard out to make it 7-0.
On the next Independence Drive, EJ Miller connects with Brady McDonald. He found open space and took it 54 yards to the house to put the Mustangs up 13-0.
Down 13, the Cadets rallied back, putting together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Shelton to Aiden Skoda to make it 13-7.
On the next Mustang drive, Brady Kurt ripped off a 51-yard run down to the Cadet five-yard line. The Mustangs were not able to make anything happen with it. After a strong goal line stand from the Cadets, they came away with no points.
Crestwood could not get anything going, either. Working off of excellent field position from inside Cadet territory, Miller found Weber for a 32-yard score. They did miss the two-point conversion but went up 19-7. Miller was 15 for 23 with 226 yards and five touchdowns.
In the closing second of the first half, Crestwood tried to make something happen. Shelton found Ty Cotant, who jumped up and snatched one out of the air, bringing it down for the 28-yard score. Shelton was 13 of 20 on the night with 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
That is all Crestwood would get. The Mustangs rolled in the second half on the back of touchdowns from Trey Weber and Bryce Christians.
The Mustangs won 39-13. Independence improves to 2-0, and Crestwood falls to 0-2 on the season.
Up next, Independence hits the road to travel to Waukon. Crestwood is back home against Decorah.