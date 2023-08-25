Grundy Center defeats Dike-New Hartford 7-6

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL)- It does not get better than defending state champion Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford to start the season. Both teams are perennial state playoff contenders.
The Wolverines have made 13 straight postseason appearances, finishing 7 and 3 last year.
Grundy Center has won 46 games over the last four years, breaking through with a Class A state title in 2022. Last year, the Spartans beat the Wolverines 17-14.
The Spartans moved up to class 1-A this season. They were undefeated last year and looked to keep on rolling into the new season, even with the bigger competition they now face.
The Spartans went four and out on their first drive. Dike-New Hartford's Carson Costello returned the punt for 43 yards to set the Wolverine offense up inside Spartan territory.
The game was a defensive slugfest and a game of inches on the ground. The Wolverines went for it on fourth down on their opening drive, deep in Spartan territory, but Brody Zinkula picked off Colin Meester's pass in the end zone.
Dike-New Hartford turned the ball over twice more on fumbles in the first half.
The Spartan offense had trouble getting anything going early. They were able to get into the red zone, but Colin Gordon missed a field goal to keep the game scoreless.
Gordon was a force on the ground, finding open space throughout the night to run for large yardage gains.
Neither team got on the scoreboard early, and the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
In the second half, the Spartans got something cooking. They marched down the field on their opening possession. Gordon capped off the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown.
The Wolverines rallied late, putting together a nice march down the field late in the third and early in the fourth quarters. They put six points on the board but fell short.
Grundy Center won their 14th straight game from last season, 7-6. The Wolverines fall to 1-0 on the season.
Next week, Grundy Center takes on Aplington-Parkersburg in their home opener. Dike-New Hartford will hit the road to play West Branch.