Ft. Dodge trounces Waterloo East 50-6

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- In Class 4A, old-school rivals Fort Dodge and Waterloo East met Friday night at Memorial stadium. Both teams were looking for their first win of the season. The Trojans lost their first two games to Waterloo West and Marshalltown, while the Dodgers fell to Mason City and Ames.
Javion Jondle took the opening kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown to put Ft. Dodge on the board early.
On the first Trojan drive, Landen Sewell handed it off to Shakur Wright, who coughed the ball up. The Dodgers recovered and promptly made the Trojans pay by scoring another touchdown.
Waterloo East did get one touchdown on a nice pass from Sewell to Jameel Montgomery, who made an incredible catch behind the back of the defender in front of him.
Ft. Dodge won 50 to 6. The Dodgers fall to 1-2 on the year, and the Trojans are now 0-3.
Waterloo East heads on the road to Des Moines North next Friday. Ft. Dodge is home against Marshalltown.