Dubuque Senior defeats Waterloo East 34-0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo West played host to Dubuque Senior Friday night. The Dubuque Senior Rams traveled to Memorial Stadium with a 2-1 record. The Rams only loss came at ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie. West had lost two straight since a season-opening win over Waterloo East.
It was Homecoming night at Waterloo West. Sahara Williams took the tiara as queen, and Terez Smith got the crown as king.
Waterloo West beat Dubuque Senior for the first time in four years last year and hoped for a repeat on Friday.
In the first quarter, Drew Francois stripped Wahawk quarterback Alex Willis of the ball, and Nathan Schreyer recovered it in the endzone for a Dubuque Senior touchdown.
It was another tough night for the Wahawk offense. At times, the defense showed an improved pass rush. It was not enough to silence the Rams. Noah Roling carved up the defense on the ground, scoring a touchdown for Dubuque Senior in the second quarter.
Dubuque Senior blanked Waterloo West 34-0. The Rams improve to 2-2, and the Wahawks fall to 1-3.
Dubuque Senior in at Cedar Rapids Kennedy next Friday, while the Wahawks will travel to Southeast Polk.