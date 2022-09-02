Don Bosco reigns over Turkey Valley 48-8

JACKSON JUNCTION, Iowa (KWWL): In the Friday Night Heroes Game of the Week, second ranked Don Bosco went on the road to face off against eighth ranked Turkey Valley. For the Trojans, it was their first time hosting Game of the Week in several years.
They would start fast out of the game, as Noah Hanson stripped Myles McMahon at the goal line on the Dons opening drive. They wouldn't do much on offense early though as they only mustered two first downs in the first half as the Dons lead 35-0.
They would carry that momentum into the second half with quarterback Ty Purdy scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game.
The Dons would go on to hammer the Trojans 48-8. Avenging last season's 48-42 loss.