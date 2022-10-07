DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Denver outscored Dike-New Hartford 22-6 in the second half on its way to a 30-20 victory. The win places Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg into a three-way tie for the district lead entering the final game of the regular season.
Denver upsets 6th ranked Dike-New Hartford 30-20
- Rick Coleman
- Updated
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
