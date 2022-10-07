 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Denver upsets 6th ranked Dike-New Hartford 30-20

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Denver outscored Dike-New Hartford 22-6 in the second half on its way to a 30-20 victory.  The win places Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg into a three-way tie for the district lead entering the final game of the regular season.