DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Scoville scored 2 first quarter touchdowns including a 62 yard run on the Cyclones' first offensive play as Denver whips East Marshall 56-6. The Cyclones improve to 4-2 heading into their big game next week at 8th ranked Dike-New Hartford.
Denver rolls by East Marshall 56-6
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
