Denver rolls by East Marshall 56-6

  Updated
DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Scoville scored 2 first quarter touchdowns including a 62 yard run on the Cyclones' first offensive play as Denver whips East Marshall 56-6.  The Cyclones improve to 4-2 heading into their big game next week at 8th ranked Dike-New Hartford.

