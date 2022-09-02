Denver beats Union 42-7 KWWL Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) - Denver takes on the Union at home leading to a Cyclone victory 42-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KWWL News 7 Friday Night Heroes Late touchdown pushes Wapsie Valley past MFL MarMac in thriller Sep 12, 2020 Friday Night Heroes Don Bosco roars by Janesville 42-12 Nov 6, 2020 Sports Iowa City Regina beats West Branch to move to 7-0 Updated Oct 8, 2021 Archive State Football Playoffs proceed with precautions Nov 10, 2020 Friday Night Heroes Waterloo East beats Charles City 64-42 for first win of the season Oct 2, 2020 Sports Class A State Semifinals; Grundy Center Wins, East Buchanan Falls Nov 11, 2021 Recommended for you