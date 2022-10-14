DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Denver Cyclones beat South Hardin 43-26 to finish the regular season 6-2 and advance to the Class 1A State playoffs next week.
Denver beats South Hardin 43-26
- Rick Coleman
-
- Updated
- 0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
