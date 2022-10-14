 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denver beats South Hardin 43-26

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Denver Cyclones beat South Hardin 43-26 to finish the regular season 6-2 and advance to the Class 1A State playoffs next week.

Tags

Recommended for you