Clarksville defeats Janesville 36-15 to remain unbeaten

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- It was a battle of the unbeaten in eight-man football on Friday night as Clarksville hosted Janesville.
Clarksville has gotten their season off to a strong start, winning their first three games by an average score of 44 to 22. Janesville has also been impressive, winning its games by an average score of 48 to 24.
In the early going, both teams struggled to get anything going. On their second drive of the game, the Wildcats moved the ball down the field, primarily through the run game. Dane Appleby capped off the drive through the air, finding Trevor Forey in the endzone for the touchdown. The Wildcats could not convert on the extra point and went up 6-0.
On the ensuing Indian drive, Trevor Forey knocked the ball loose from Eli Schmidt, Talan Pletz fell on it, and the Wildcats took over.
The Janesville offense could only turn the turnover into three points, with Jayden Butler connecting on a field goal.
Clarksville found their legs in the second quarter and got the ground game moving. Makade Bloker handed it off to Owen Backer, who took it 40 yards to the house.
Bloker found Eli Schmidt on the two-point conversion to put the Indians on top 8-6.
Clarksville was just getting started. Later in the second, Schmidt handed the ball off two Bloker, who took it into the endzone for a touchdown. They did not get the two point conversion.
On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats looked to respond. On fourth and long, Appleby was brought down in the backfield by the Indians to force a turnover on downs.
Clarksville led 14-9 at halftime and took control the rest of the way, proving they were the better Ville on this night.
The Indians beat the Wildcats 36-15 to stay undefeated.
Janesville falls to 2-1. They will look to rebound against Meskwaki next week. Clarksville is on the road at Tripoli.