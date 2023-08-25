Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls past Waverly-Shell Rock, 41-6

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In one of the top games in 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock, after a 10-1 season, took on Cedar Rapids Xavier, the defending state champions.
Early in the first quarter, Xavier quarterback Ronan Thomas kept it himself and found room down the sideline, punching it in to give Xavier an early 7-0 lead.
Wesley Hubbard also showed off his wheels, keeping it himself to march the Go-Hawks into the red zone.
The Go-Hawks would be forced to settle for a field goal, trailing 7-3 to end the first quarter.
Another field goal from Andrew Mohan got the Go-Hawks within a point, with Xavier now leading 7-6.
Carter Hoffman quickly changed that, taking a pass all the way home for a 14-6 Saints lead. The Xavier student section let the Go-Hawks know, that young man is only a sophomore.
After a defensive stop, Noah Schimberg found some room. He fumbled the ball, but fortunately for Xavier, it rolled harmlessly out of bounds. Coleton Beasler-Weber finished the job, running in a touchdown to extend the Saints lead to 21-6.
After another defensive stop, Schimberg put the exclamation point on the first half, returning a punt 68 yards, and giving Xavier an impressive 27-6 lead going into the half.
The Saints didn't stop there, rolling a dominant 41-6 victory, making a statement to start their pursuit for a state title defense.
The Saints start 1-0 with the victory, they will be their home opener next Friday, taking on Williamsburg in what should be one of the top prep football games in the state next week.
The Go-Hawks will hit the road next week for a rematch with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season, North Scott.