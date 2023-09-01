Cedar Falls takes down Johnston, 35-21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- This year will be Cedar Falls' last inside the UNI-Dome, and the Tigers were looking to open the season in style.
This was a top 10 matchup in Class 5A, with the Tigers coming in 0-1, while the Dragons entered the night 1-0. The Dragons were looking to avenge a 14-0 loss to Cedar Falls last season.
Early in the first quarter, Will Nuss sent a strike across the middle to Jacob Simpson, setting up first and goal. Just two plays later, Nuss threw a jump ball to the 6'5" Simpson, and he grabbed it like a rebound for the touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Cedar Falls responded, driving it down the field, with Drew Gerdes punching it in from 5 yards out, tying the game at 7.
The Dragons bounced back right away, with Nuss finding Simpson once again, giving Johnston a 14-7 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Will Remmert took a pitch inside the 5 and did the rest, tying the game up at 14-14.
After a defensive stop, the Tigers broke out some trickeration. Tate Hermansen sent a backwards pass to Logan Wroe, who found Remmert down the sideline. The Tigers took their first lead of the night, 21-14.
The Tigers kept things rolling. Gerdes scored his second touchdown of the night, and the Tigers were feeling good with a 28-14 advantage.
The Dragons refused to go away. Nuss connected with Simpson once again, and he took it to the house, getting Johnston back within 28-21.
The Dragons were driving again, but the ball was tipped and intercepted by Nolan Plagge, stopping the Dragons in their tracks.
In the end, the Tigers kept rolling, picking up a huge win by a final score of 35-21. Cedar Falls made a huge statement, bouncing back from a tough loss in week one to improve to 1-1. They'll hit the road next week, taking on Ankeny Centennial.
Johnston falls to 1-1 with the loss. They'll look to rebound next week, hosting West Des Moines Valley.