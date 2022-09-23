Cedar Falls beats Muscatine 35-0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Falls Tigers hosted Muscatine at the UNI-Dome on Friday night. It is homecoming in Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Falls started the season strong with shutout wins over Johnston and Waterloo West. But the Tigers have stumbled to Cedar Rapids Prairie and Ankeny Centennial. The Tigers tried to get back on track against a Muscatine team that entered the night with a 1 and 3 record.
The Muskies came out firing, but the wheels came off the train quickly. After driving down the field into Tiger territory, Cedar Falls stopped Muscatine on a 4th and 2 to turn the ball over.
Drake Gelhaus ran all over the Muskies. He came into the game with 413 rushing yards on the season.
Derek Woods scores two touchdowns. The first was on a direct snap, and the second came on a pass from Hermansen to put Cedar Falls up 14-0.
Cedar Falls blanked Muscatine 35-0. The Tigers have a tough match-up next week. They face the sixth ranked team in the state Cedar Rapids Kennedy at the UNI-Domes. Muscatine plays Dubuque Hempstead.