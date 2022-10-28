Aplington-Parkersburg falls to Western Christian 49-14

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL)- The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons season ended on Friday night. After impressively opening the playoffs last week by thumping Eagle Grove 56-8, the Falcons got thumped on Friday. They fell to Western Christian at home on Friday night 49-14.
Special teams miscues proved particularly costly for the Falcons. The Falcon offense struggled out of the gate, and they went three and out on their opening drive and had to punt. The snap to punter Gavin Thomas was low, and he had to kneel down to catch it. After he was ruled down, the Wolfpack took over at the AP 24-yard line.
The Wolfpack promptly made them pay for the mistake. Kaden
VanRegenmorter found Karsten Moret for a 24-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
The Wolfpack defense locked down the Falcons and forced them to punt on their first three possessions. The third one was blocked by Lucas Kooima and recovered in the endzone by Derek Heyen for a touchdown.
On their ensuing drive, the Falcons fought back and marched down the field to score. On a 4th and four play from the 5-yard line, Thomas finds Kaden Huttinger in the back of the endzone to make it a one score game. The Wolfpack marched back down the field on their next possession to score and make it a 14-point game.
Shortly before the end of the first half, the Falcons found the endzone again to pull within 7. But that was as close as they came as the Wolfpack poured it on in the second half. They went on to beat Aplington-Parkersburg 49-14.