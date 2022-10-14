 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3A 7th ranked Solon blasts Grinnell 51-7

  • Updated
  • 0

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 7th ranked Solon Spartans crush Grinnell 51-7 for its fifth straight win of the season. The Spartan broke a 7-7 tie by scoring 44 straight points and rolling to the win.  Solon is now 6-2 on the season.

Tags

Recommended for you