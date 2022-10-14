SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 7th ranked Solon Spartans crush Grinnell 51-7 for its fifth straight win of the season. The Spartan broke a 7-7 tie by scoring 44 straight points and rolling to the win. Solon is now 6-2 on the season.
3A 7th ranked Solon blasts Grinnell 51-7
- Rick Coleman
-
- Updated
- 0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today