2nd ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier beats CR Wash 38-0

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- The Xavier football team made their first appearance at Kingston Stadium for the first time in nine years vs Cedar Rapids Washington. The Saints would score four straight times to start the game, three of those TD's coming from running back Michael Cunningham. Xavier would win 38-0 giving Duane Schulte his 200th career win as the Saints head coach and the schools 19th straight non losing season.
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
