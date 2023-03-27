Free Final Four watch event to be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A free watch event will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Hawkeye women's national semifinal game on Friday night.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the watch party will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Fans can park in all lots surrounding the arena with no reserved parking in effect. A clear bag policy will also be in effect for those who attend.
The Hawkeye women will play the winner of Monday night's game between South Carolina and Maryland.
For more information, visit their website.