Four-time state champion Teske transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Brody Teske is now an Iowa Hawkeye. Teske had announced his decision to transfer from UNI in July.
The four-time state champion spent two and a half years with the Panthers, winning a 125-pound Big 12 title in 2021. That came after he initially transferred to Penn State after a red-shirt season.
”I have a vision & I owe it to myself to fulfill it,” Teske wrote on his Instagram announcement on Sunday.
Teske will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete at 133 pounds due to three-time 125-pound NCAA Champion Spencer Lee's return to the program this season.