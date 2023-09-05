Former President Trump to attend Iowa v. Iowa State game on Saturday

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be attending the University of Iowa v. Iowa State University game on Saturday, September 9 in Ames.
Matt Whittaker, Trump's Acting Attorney General and former Hawkeye tight end said in a press release, "We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend. President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Ames on Saturday.