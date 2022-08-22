Former Hawkeye Horner shares cancer journey

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- For Jeff Horner, his speech on Monday was personal. The former Hawkeye star was the keynote speaker at the annual Coaches vs. Cancer golf outing, sharing his story of a fight against testicular cancer.
Horner successfully underwent multiple chemotherapy treatments, all while continuing to coach at Truman State University. Beyond his own experience, he spoke of that of his father Bob, the former long-time basketball coach at Mason City.
"My dad nearly lost his life to melanoma back in the day," says Jeff, "and back when there probably wasn't as many resources as there are today.
For the younger Horner, the prognosis is also good going forward, and he says a lot of the research money raised by programs like Coaches vs. Canncer has played a big role.
"Obviously I had a ton more resources than what he did and was able to see some really good doctors, get really good treatment," he says, "It kind of just shows you how much better it's gotten and a lot of it is because of the American Cancer Society."
In 26 years, Coaches vs. Cancer has rasied more than $125 million nationwide.