First place UNI women steamroll UIC

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- For the second time in five days, UNI hammered an opponent by more than 30 points. Saturday afternoon, the Panthers blew out Illinois-Chicago 79-44 in a game that didn't see a single UNI starter play more than 20 minutes.
"I thought we were locked in from start to finish defensively," said Head Coach Tanya Warrenn following the win. "We rebounded well. We had two emphases, defend the bounce and defensive rebounds. And I thought we did a terrific job of that. Our ability to get stops allowed us to get out and run in transition and get into a strong offensive rhythm."
Maya McDermott led UNI with 12 points as the first place Panthers picked up their fourth straight win.