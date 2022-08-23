Filmmaker shines light on Kinnick legacy

DES MOINES (KWWL) – Ten years ago, Scott Siepker quickly became a household name in the state. At least, his alter-ego did. Now well known as the “Iowa Nice Guy,” Siepker has a viral video to thank for that notoriety.
“Every video we put out to that point was only watched by my grandmother three times,” he jokes, “We got to 10,000 views quickly and then just blew through hundreds of thousands. I mean, we got over a million.”
It's now up to 1.5 million views. That video springboarded Siepker's career, allowing him to now focus his lens on an Iowa legend.
“I honestly cannot believe now having spent six years of my life looking into the life of Nile Kinnick that nobody's ever done a feature length documentary on him before,” he says.
The project took years, cost more than $40,000, and came with surprises
“We didn't realize where it was going to take us,” he recalls, “It ended up taking us to Arizona and then to the USS Lexington which is the aircraft carrier that Nile actually served on. We got to spend three days and got amazing access to the aircraft carrier.”
The best surprise came closer to home in the Hawkeye state.
“We got for the first time Nile's first cousin, Don Bice, who's in his mid 90s, to sit down for an interview,” says an excited Siepker, “He grew up with Nile in Adel, is the same age as now his younger brother George, and Don has vivid memories of practicing with Nile throwing balls to him, kicking punts to him.
“I think he steals the show and he steals the film. He's so endearing, so charming. He's got a great smile, and he really brings out the emotion. It's indispensable. “
Now after the interviews are over, the travel is done, and the fundraising finished, the film is in the can. Siepker, however, has yet to watch it front to back, waiting for the premiere on Wednesday night.
“I've seen the film so many times in bits and pieces, but to add that added element of others watching it and feeling that energy and those auras. I'm really looking forward to that.”
The film will be available on Vimeo on-demand on Wednesday.