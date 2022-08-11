Field of Dreams Game Preview: How to watch & more

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tonight the Chicago Cubs face off against the Cincinnati Reds at Dyersville's Field of Dreams stadium. This is the second MLB game to be played at the iconic field.
There will be several ways to watch the game at home. FOX Sports will be televising the game for TV viewers, but the game will also be livestreamed on the FOX Sports website.
If neither of those work for you, you're in luck. The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a watch party for the game in downtown Dyersville.
"Just bring your blankets and your chairs," says Chamber Director Karla Thompson.
The first pitch is slated to kick off at 6:15 p.m. CST time.
Last year, the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees drew over 5.9 million cable viewers.
The City of Dyersville is expecting around 20,000 visitors this week between the Minor League and MLB games at the stadium.