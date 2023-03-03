Fans excited for University of Iowa Women's Big Ten Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeyes Women's basketball has been bringing the heat and with Friday night's Big Ten Tournament, students are warming up for a night of celebration.
Students were crowding the pedestrian mall, with all of them pumped for the big game, and the celebration they hope to follow.
Students said they're feeling confident about the Hawkeyes chances. Tyler Skrabis and Connor Omara both feel with the numbers that Caitlin Clark has put up, they have a good chance of taking the win.
The students told KWWL, "Our offense can run over anybody, anytime anywhere... any day of the week."
Students say that they're heading to the bars for the game and then will celebrate with a bar crawl on Saturday.