Eastern Iowa well represented in state wrestling field

(KWWL) -- The state wrestling tournament opens up on Wednesday, and eastern Iowa will once again be well represented. Nashua-Plainfield leads all area teams with 13 total qualifies. The area's top qualifying teams are listed below.

TOTAL QUALIFIERS

Class 3A

12: Waverly-Shell Rock

10: Cedar Rapids Prairie

   Linn-Mar

9: Iowa City High

8: Clear-Creek Amana

   Dubuque Hempstead

7: Cedar Falls

Class 2A

10: West Delaware

9: Mount Vernon

7: Williamsburg

5: Independence

   Anamosa

   South Tama

Class 1A

13: Nashua-Plainfield

11: Don Bosco

9: Alburnett

  Lisbon

7: Wapsie Valley

6: West Branch

  Belle Plaine