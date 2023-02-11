Eastern Iowa well represented in state wrestling field

(KWWL) -- The state wrestling tournament opens up on Wednesday, and eastern Iowa will once again be well represented. Nashua-Plainfield leads all area teams with 13 total qualifies. The area's top qualifying teams are listed below.
TOTAL QUALIFIERS
Class 3A
12: Waverly-Shell Rock
10: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Linn-Mar
9: Iowa City High
8: Clear-Creek Amana
Dubuque Hempstead
7: Cedar Falls
Class 2A
10: West Delaware
9: Mount Vernon
7: Williamsburg
5: Independence
Anamosa
South Tama
Class 1A
13: Nashua-Plainfield
11: Don Bosco
9: Alburnett
Lisbon
7: Wapsie Valley
6: West Branch
Belle Plaine