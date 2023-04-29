Eastern Iowa shines as 113th Drake Relays wrap up

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- One day after capturing their first Drake Relays title in 31 years, the Cedar Rapids Kennedy girls ended the event in style. The Cougars earned title number two, winning the 4x400 meters as Sidney Schwartzendruber brought them home in 3:55.11, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Ankeny Centennial.
The Cougar boys also earned their third shuttle hurdle relay championship in the last four seasons. After taking a big lead on the second leg, anchor Landen Dougherty held off runner-up Johnston by just two-hundredths of a second.
In the 4 x 800 meters, Iowa City High earned another title as 800 meter individual champion Ammon Smith gave them a full four second win over Johnston.
Bolstered by 100 meter champion Miles Thompson who ran the second leg, the Cedar Rapids Washington boys earned the 4 x 100 championship as Michael Blank brought them home in 41.71 seconds.
Eastern Iowa captured one more title in the 400 meter hurdles. Linn-Mar's Nicholas Gorsich earned the championship running 52.28 seconds.