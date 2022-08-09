Dyersville celebrates $12.5 million from Destination Iowa along with first day of the Beyond the Game festival

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)--Destination Iowa is giving the city of Dyersville $12.5 million dollars for their multi-purpose baseball stadium, that will be run by local communities.
The money from Destination Iowa makes up a quarter of the projects $50 million estimated total cost. The city of Dubuque and Dyersville have already each dedicated $1 million and Dubuque county committed 5 million. Jeff Jaques, Dyersville's mayor says they applied for the money in April. He believes it will be integral to the project.
"It's going to be an intricate part of our foundation to build that stadium. And we can use that stadium for many things besides ball games," Jaques said. "We can use it for concerts and college games as well. So it's an exciting time for Dyersville and I'm real proud."'
The stadium will be a part of the massive sports complex being created by Go the Distance Baseball, the Field of Dreams owners. However this stadium is being leased and run by communities in the Dubuque County under the "This is Iowa Ballpark" non profit.
Despite all the funds coming into the community, Mayor Jaques says it's still the same.
"The people haven't changed. The community hasn't changed," Jaques said. "We're just growing a little bit, or quite a bit. We're getting some new businesses starting up and that's exciting for the residents in town."
Over 20,000 people are expected to come through Dyersville this week. Around four times the city's population.
Despite the crowd starting to wander town today, residents say they're excited by the changes they've seen.
"We see all these people coming to town and we're in awe of them all," Terry Oltmann said. "Saying how awesome Dyersville is and the country the corn, everything, our people. It's awesome."
Oltmann has lived in Dyersville almost his whole life. His opinion is not unique, even among visitors. Dylan Gerard came from a small town in Florida. He says he loves to see the interest in a small community.
"I think it's really cool," Gerard said. "To bring some new people in here so they can see the town. So that they can stimulate it I guess."