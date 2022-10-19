 Skip to main content
Drake picked first and UNI 5th in MVC Preseason Poll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Drake University men’s basketball team was predicted to finish first in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the league announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Bulldogs were selected as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 season in the MVC receiving 52 out of 54 possible first place votes. The voting panel was made up of MVC coaches, SIDs and media members. Bradley and Southern Illinois both earned one first place vote. Drake finished the 2021-22 campaign tied for third with a 13-5 conference record. With the departure of Loyola, The Valley added Belmont, Murray State and UIC to the conference.

2021-22 MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker DeVries was named MVC Preseason Player of the Year. DeVries averaged a team-high 13.9 points per game last season en route to a spot on last year’s All-MVC Second Team.

Roman Penn will join DeVries on the 2022-23 MVC Preseason First Team. Penn set the Drake program record for assists last season while averaging 11.1 points per game and 3.9 assists per game.

Garrett Sturtz earned a place on the All-MVC Second Team last season and is a Preseason All-MVC Second Team member this season. Sturtz became a mainstay in the starting lineup leading the team in rebounds (7.1 per game) and total steals (52).

D.J. Wilkins enters the 2022-23 campaign on the Preseason All-MVC Third Team. The lockdown defender was on the MVC All-Defensive Team last season. He surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in 2021-22 averaging 10.3 points per game and shot 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Drake will play host to Minnesota Duluth Nov. 3 at the Knapp Center in its lone exhibition contest at 7 p.m. before welcoming IUPUI on Nov. 9 for the 2022-23 season opener. 

Tickets (including group and mini-plans) are available at draketix.com/mbb.

Pl.                     Points

1. Drake (52) .. 646

2. Bradley (1) .. 542

3. Southern Illinois (1) .. 537

4. Missouri State .. 418

5. UNI .. 416

6. Belmont .. 388

7. Indiana State .. 344

8. Murray State .. 324

9. Valparaiso .. 234

10. Illinois State .. 186

11. UIC .. 109

12. Evansville .. 68

MVC PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  Tucker DeVries, Drake

 

FIRST TEAM

Tucker DeVries, Drake

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois

Ben Krikke, Valparaiso

Rienk Mast, Bradley

Roman Penn, Drake

Ben Sheppard, Belmont

SECOND TEAM

Bowen Born, UNI 

Donovan Clay, Missouri State

Lance Jones, Southern Illinois

Cooper Neese, Indiana State

Garrett Sturtz, Drake

THIRD TEAM

Cameron Henry, Indiana State

Kobe King, Valparaiso

Rob Perry, Murray State

Austin Phyfe, UNI

D.J. Wilkins, Drake

