Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers clinch team titles prior to finals night

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- For Waverly-Shell Rock and Don Bosco, finals night at Wells Fargo Arena will be all about the individuals. Both squads have already mathematically locked up team championships before a single wrestler steps on the mat Saturday night.
For the Dons, the 1A state championship marked the fifth straight for the program and 15th overall. The Dons placed nine wrestlers in the top eight on the podium with Kaiden Knaack (145 pounds), Kyler Knaack (152), Jared Thiry (220), and Mack Ortner (Heavyweight), all set to chase championships in the 1A finals.
Waverly-Shell Rock, meanwhile, clinched their fourth title in the past five seasons and ninth overall, all of which occurred in the past two decades. The Go-Hawks earned seven podium finishes with Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Danny Diaz (152), and Jake Walker (HWT) set to wrestle for state titles.